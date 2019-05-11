DENTON, Maurice Gerald:
On May 3, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Marjorie and loved father of Russell and Clare Denton, and Lyn and Colin Black. Granddad of Christopher, and Michael Denton; Nicola, Martin and Rachael, and Katrina Black. Great-Granddad of James, Sophia, and William Black. Heartfelt thanks to AMAU, Ward 24 and Bainswood on Victoria for the recent care of Maurice. In accordance with Maurice's wishes a private funeral has been held. Messages to be addressed to the family of the late Maurice Denton c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on May 11, 2019