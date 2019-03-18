|
O'CONNOR, Maureen:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019. Much loved mother of Wayne, Johnny, Vicky, Linda, Karen and Dan, and grandmother and great-grandmother to their many children. Loving wife of Reginald O'Connor (deceased). Special thanks to staff at Eastcliffe on Orekei for their loving care of Maureen. A memorial service will be held in Christchurch on a date to be announced soon. Please contact [email protected] for details.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2019