On March 17, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 78 years, dearly loved mum of John, Tracy, and Michelle, loved mother-in-law of Lynette, Paul, and Brian, much loved grannie of Ben and Mikayla, and Sophie; Connor and Sheeana, and Madi; Josh, Beth, Katelinn and Jayden; and lifelong "Mate" of Kevin.

"Always in our hearts

and memories"

Messages may be addressed to: The family of the late Maureen Journee, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to either the SPCA or Moon Bear Rescue would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Mauréen's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, March 22, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.







Published in The Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019

