HILL, Maureen Anne
(nee Smith):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Brookhaven Rest Home, aged 73 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Frank and Mabel Smith. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Len (deceased) and Alison, Jeff, and the late Brian and Joyce, and a best friend of Ivan for 50 years. Treasured granddaughter of the late Mabel Miller. A loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A special Thank You to the staff at Brookhaven for all of their love and care of Maureen. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. At Maureen's request a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 12, 2019