FRASER, Maureen Betty:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2019, in her 97th year, at 'Charles Upham Retirement Village' Rangiora. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy (deceased) and Pat Dooley, Alan and Margaret, and Joy and Alan Matheson. Treasured nanny to her grandchildren, Paul and Ryan; Gerard, Chris and Libby; and Nicole and Hamish. Loving great-grandmother of Caleb; and Josh and Zoe. Special thanks to all the staff at Charles Upham for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia NZ and Cancer Society Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to remember and farewell Maureen will be held in theSt Mary and St Francis de Sale Catholic Church, Chervier Centre, Victoria St, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm. Family messages may be sent to the Fraser family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019