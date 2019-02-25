Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2019, in her 97th year, at 'Charles Upham Retirement Village' Rangiora. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy (deceased) and Pat Dooley, Alan and Margaret, and Joy and Alan Matheson. Treasured nanny to her grandchildren, Paul and Ryan; Gerard, Chris and Libby; and Nicole and Hamish. Loving great-grandmother of Caleb; and Josh and Zoe. Special thanks to all the staff at Charles Upham for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia NZ and Cancer Society Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to remember and farewell Maureen will be held in theSt Mary and St Francis de Sale Catholic Church, Chervier Centre, Victoria St, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm. Family messages may be sent to the Fraser family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







FRASER, Maureen Betty:Passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 21, 2019, in her 97th year, at 'Charles Upham Retirement Village' Rangiora. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy (deceased) and Pat Dooley, Alan and Margaret, and Joy and Alan Matheson. Treasured nanny to her grandchildren, Paul and Ryan; Gerard, Chris and Libby; and Nicole and Hamish. Loving great-grandmother of Caleb; and Josh and Zoe. Special thanks to all the staff at Charles Upham for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia NZ and Cancer Society Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to remember and farewell Maureen will be held in theSt Mary and St Francis de Sale Catholic Church, Chervier Centre, Victoria St, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm. Family messages may be sent to the Fraser family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers