MOYNIHAN,
Matthew Kevin (Matt):
Passed away with family at Kokatahi, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, aged 80. Loved husband and best mate of Zita, loved father and father-in-law of Dominic and Shelley, Joseph, Bridget and Tony, Erin and Tony, Lara and Dean, and Stephanie and Brendon. Grandfather of Connor and Maxwell Moynihan, Aiden and Quinn Routhan, Cameron and Honor Griffiths, and Jacob and Spencer Kelly. Brother and brother-in-law of the Satherley, Moynihan, O'Reilly, Stocks, Dennehy and Butler families. Messages to 738 Kokatahi Road, RD1, Hokitika 7881. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society can be made at the service. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the family home, 738 Kokatahi Road, on Monday, May 27, commencing at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at All Saints Church, Cnr Bealey and Stafford Street, Hokitika, on Tuesday, May 28, commencing at 1.30pm. Matt will be resting at home, drop in and have a whiskey.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019