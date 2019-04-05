Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Matthew James (Matt):

On April 3, 2019, peacefully at the Nurse Maude Hospice Christchurch, aged 56 years, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Dearly loved husband of Sue, much loved father of Courtney, and Jonny, much loved son of Noel (deceased) and Terri, loved son-in-law of the late Lincoln and Sandra Watts, loved brother and brother-in-law of Kerry, Rick and Trish, Hilary and Chris, Andrew and Angelique, Michael, loved uncle of Laura, Alex, Isobel, Luca, Sylvie, and Brodie. Great mate of many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/mjbrown0304. A celebration of Matt's life will be held in The Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, off Gardiners Road, Harewood, Christchurch, on Monday, April 8, at 1.00pm.







