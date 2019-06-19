Matthew ABELA

Guest Book
  • "Going to miss your meme's, cheeky comments and your laugh...."
    - Krysta A
  •  
    - Tom Bradshaw
  • "Love and miss you Matty ♥♥ Love Aunty..."
    - Michelle Gearachawski
  • "We all love you Matty B, you're always the one to put a..."
    - Ashton Anderson
  • "Love and miss you Matty♥♥ Those we love don't..."
    - Michelle Gearachawski
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

ABELA, Matthew Philip:
Unexpectedly taken from us on Sunday, June, 16, 2019, aged 21 years. Treasured son of Peter Abela and Karren Johnson; loved big brother of William; cherished grandson of Mervyn and Jo Johnson, and the late Philip and Carmen Abela. He was a nephew, he was a cousin, he was a friend, and he will be sorely missed. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Matthew Abela, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At the request of the family, no flowers please. A Service to Celebrate Matthew's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Rd, Burnside, on Saturday, June 22, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on June 19, 2019
