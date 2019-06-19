ABELA, Matthew Philip:
Unexpectedly taken from us on Sunday, June, 16, 2019, aged 21 years. Treasured son of Peter Abela and Karren Johnson; loved big brother of William; cherished grandson of Mervyn and Jo Johnson, and the late Philip and Carmen Abela. He was a nephew, he was a cousin, he was a friend, and he will be sorely missed. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Matthew Abela, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. At the request of the family, no flowers please. A Service to Celebrate Matthew's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Rd, Burnside, on Saturday, June 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 19, 2019