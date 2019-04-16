Matilda FAISST

FAISST, Matilda Coral:
Peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Kaiapoi Lodge Rest Home. Aged 77 years. Loved wife of Walter (Germany). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sonya and Rakihia (Rick). Special nana of Rakiatea, Ana, and Hamua. A loved sister of all her brothers and sisters and her many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service to celebrate Matilda's life will be held at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery, on Wednesday, April 17, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Faisst family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

Published in The Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
