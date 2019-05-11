Acknowledgment

VALLANCE, Mary (Molly):

Jack, Peter and Sandy, Francis and Inga, Angela and Gavin, Jill and Guido, Tony and Sharon and families would like to thank all those who attended the funeral service, sent cards, texts, and phone calls of sympathy following our sad loss of a loved wife, mother, granny and great-granny. Special thanks to St John Ambulance and staff at Christchurch Hospital, Ward 14 and Father Alister Castill. Please accept this as a personal thank you to all.



