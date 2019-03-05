THORN, Mary Maureen
(nee Porter):
Passed away peacefully on her 83rd birthday, March 3, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Jim for 61 years. Beloved mum and mother-in-law of Bev and John Frires, and Gill and the late James Dowle. Cherished Nan of George, Amos and Elisapeta, Olivia, Trinity and Gary, Hemi and Mathias. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 6, at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Communications to the Thorn family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD 3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2019