SMART, Mary Janet:
On March 22, 2019, peacefully passed away, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lewis Smart, mother and mother-in-law of Leslie and Fiona, Andrew and Susan, and Elizabeth and Warren, grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to Kaiapoi Lodge. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mary Smart, 36 Mays Road, RD1, Amberley 7481. A Funeral Service for Mary will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, 10 Leithfield Road, Leithfield, on Tuesday, March 26 at 2.00pm, with a private burial to follow.
Published in The Press on Mar. 25, 2019