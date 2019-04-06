RUSHTON,
Mary Eileen (Eileen):
Passed peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, on April 5, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian, and loving mother and mother-in-law of Mary and Ian, John and Susan, the late Michael, Barbara and Doug, Peter and Gayle, Alan and Yvonne, and Philip and Jo. Loved Grandmother to 16 grandchildren and Great-Grandmother to 20 great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Rushton family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/merushton0519. A Celebration of Eileen's life will be held at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 170 Hoon Hay Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, April 9, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019