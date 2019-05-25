Mary QUINN

Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

On Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Strathallan Life Care, aged 90 years. Reunited lovingly with her husband, the late Peter George Quinn. Loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Susan and Paul Richardson (Cromwell); Warren and Hester (and the late Linda); Mark (Roxburgh); Steph Dyce; the late Simon and partner Paul; and Louise Saunders. Much loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Special thanks to the caring staff at Strathallan Life Care. According to Mary's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in The Press on May 25, 2019
