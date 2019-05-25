QUINN, Mary Elizabeth:
On Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Strathallan Life Care, aged 90 years. Reunited lovingly with her husband, the late Peter George Quinn. Loved Mum and Mum-in-law of Susan and Paul Richardson (Cromwell); Warren and Hester (and the late Linda); Mark (Roxburgh); Steph Dyce; the late Simon and partner Paul; and Louise Saunders. Much loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. Special thanks to the caring staff at Strathallan Life Care. According to Mary's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019