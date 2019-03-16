O'NEILL, Mary Monica:
(Retired Registered Nurse)
On March 15, 2019, peacefully at Nazareth House, aged 77 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Mayme and Bernie, loved sister and sister-in-law of Tony and Rosalie, Bernadette and Johnny, John and Margaret (Melbourne), Kevin and Karen (Mt Maunganui), Gerard and the late Heather, Desmond, Bernard and Theresa, and the late Bede, and a much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A very dear and special friend of Geraldine Chunn. Messages to the O'Neill family C/o 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Special thanks to Dr Liz Johnson and the Sisters and staff of Nazareth House. Funeral details to be advised in Mondays edition of The Press.
