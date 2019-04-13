Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary KOTLOWSKI. View Sign



Mary Elizabeth:

After a short illness, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital, with her loving daughter at her side, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Peter, and the late Tim. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Pauline and Leo Daly. Messages may be addressed to the Kotlowski family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude Hospital would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/mekotlowski1104

A Funeral Mass for Mary will be Celebrated in The Holy Passion of Our Lord Catholic Church Amberley, 138 Carters Road, Amberley, North Canterbury, on Tuesday, April 16, at 10.30am, followed by a private interment at the Balcairn Cemetery.







