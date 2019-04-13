Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary KENNEDY. View Sign



(nee McBride):

On Thursday, April 11, 2019, aged 91 years, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Stasia, Maryanne, Paddy and Anne, Mick and Jackie, Dan and Zoe, and Kate. Amazing Grandmother of Jon, Becky and Taaki, Liam, Brendan, Kieran and Erica, Dan, Tom, Gareth and Chantel, Siobhan, Jen and Jeremy, Jess and Rhys, Ryan and Laura, Caitlin, Sean, Lucy, Anna, Max, and Stella. Best ever GG of Tawhiti, Renata, Mikaere, Liam Jr, Eva, Harry and wee Robbie. Special cousin and friend to many. Messages to the Kennedy family, PO Box 56, Whataroa 7857. Garden flowers preferred or donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church, Whataroa, on Wednesday, April 17, commencing at 2.00pm. Following the Mass, Mary will be laid to rest with Eric at the Whataroa Cemetery. A Rosary and reminiscing will be held at Our Lady of the Woods Catholic Church at 7.00pm on Tuesday, April 16 – all welcome.







