DUNN,
Sister Mary Thomas: O.P.
Died peacefully on May 22, 2019. Loved member of NZ Dominican Sisters for 70 years. Daughter of the late Denis and Catherine, sister of Iris, Erin, Lewis, Mervyn (all deceased), Brian and Thelma. Vigil Prayers will be at Mercy Parklands Chapel, 12 Umere Crescent, Ellerslie, Auckland, on Sunday, May 26 at 4.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the same venue on Monday, May 27 at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Waikaraka Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press on May 24, 2019