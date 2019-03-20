BIGGINS, Mary Noelene
Lily (Noelene):
Passed away suddenly, on Friday, March 15, 2019. In her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Peter Hartshorne, Steven Biggins, Zelda Pepper, Annette and Stephen Farrelly, and Patricia and Owen Jellyman. Loved grandmother of Kerry, Graham, Michael, Aaron, Claire, Jai, Rachel, Robert, Nigel, Shane, Melinda, Michelle, and Clifford. A loved great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. A funeral service for Noelene will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Sts, Blenheim, at 11.00am, on Saturday, March 23, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019