BARKER, Mary (Molly):
Passed away peacefully March 10, 2019, aged 91 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Brent and Nicki Nottingham, Steve Nottingham (deceased), and Tonia Nottingham. Loved Gran of Suzy, and Chris, and loved Great-Gran of Christian, Cooper, and Blake. Respected and loved friend of Diane. Special thanks to the caring staff of Parklands for their care of Molly. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of the late Molly Barker' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. At Molly's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 16, 2019