In her 83rd year. Sadly passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by family. Result of a car accident. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of (Robert) Alan Ashfield, and loved mother of her daughters, the late Colleen Moore and Avalon Wagener and their families. Dearly loved Grandma of all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and dearly loved Aunty Mary of Beverley McClimont, Robert Ashfield, John Ashfield and Lorena Hopkins and their families. A private cremation has been held in respect of Mary's wishes. Messages may be sent to The Ashfield Family, C/- 11 Kaituna Place, Havelock 7100.



Gone but never forgotten.



