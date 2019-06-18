LAMMERS, Martin John:
On June 14, 2019, died suddenly at home, aged 52 years. Loved husband of Faye, adored father of Sjaak, Joshua, and Corban, loved son of the late Martinus and Henrica, son-in-law of Pauline and Donald Foster, loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosjier and Lee-Anne, Clim and Diana, the late Annemieke and John, Jackie and the late Ray, Daniel and Rachelle, Emily and Hedley. Beloved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Martin Lammers, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The family would love a note of a favourite memory or anecdote about Martin that can be left at the service. The Funeral Service for Martin will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, June 24, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on June 18, 2019