Martin LAMMERS

  • "I was very shock to read this. my condolences to you and..."
    - Michael Chamberlain
  • "Very sad to read this.We had a small team of us at..."
    - colin moss
  • "Very sad to read this .The small team of us at Hamal/Tyco..."
  • "Dear Faye - my heartfelt sympathy to you and your family...."
    - Judith Ackroyd
  • "Faye and family, Please know our thoughts are with you all..."
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

LAMMERS, Martin John:
On June 14, 2019, died suddenly at home, aged 52 years. Loved husband of Faye, adored father of Sjaak, Joshua, and Corban, loved son of the late Martinus and Henrica, son-in-law of Pauline and Donald Foster, loved brother and brother-in-law of Rosjier and Lee-Anne, Clim and Diana, the late Annemieke and John, Jackie and the late Ray, Daniel and Rachelle, Emily and Hedley. Beloved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and friend to many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Martin Lammers, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The family would love a note of a favourite memory or anecdote about Martin that can be left at the service. The Funeral Service for Martin will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, June 24, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on June 18, 2019
