DIXON,
Marmaduke John Orbell
(Duke):
Of Wanaka, peacefully, at Dunstan Hospital, on Monday, June 3, 2019. Darling husband of Linette (Nettie). Loved brother of Nan and the late Dickie. Aged 86 years. A memorial service for Duke will be held in St Columbas Anglican Church, cnr MacDougall and Upton Street, Wanaka, at 2.00pm, on Saturday, June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for St John Ambulance, Wanaka Branch. Messages to 25 Archie Douglas Drive, Wanaka 9305.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on June 6, 2019