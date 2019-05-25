HOPE, Mark Joseph:
May 5, 1956 - May 24, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce that Mark passed away peacefully in the presence of his family after a short illness. Dearly beloved and best friend of Lyn for over 40 years. Beloved dad and father-in-law of Damien and Erin, Mel and Steve, Keryn and Calvin, Abby and Jules. Adored Grandpa to Honor, Ryker, Bryn, Evie, Imogen, Izzy, Lincoln and Isabelle. Loved son of the late Ralph and Nora, and loved brother of Paul (deceased), Anthony and Margaret, Chris and Joanne, Missy and Sarah. Beloved cousin of Terry and loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mark's life will be held at the Takaka Catholic Church Hall at 11.00am, Tuesday, May 28. Messages may be sent to 60 Railway Road, Rangiora.
Published in The Press on May 25, 2019