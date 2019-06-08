Mark BANFIELD

Guest Book
  • "This is truly sad. What a loss. I have been blessed by..."
    - Oxana Pyntya
  • "Patsy and family. So sorry to hear about Mark. We were only..."
  • "Pasty and family, I saw Mark on a daily basis when I worked..."
    - Rebecca Watson
  • "Hugs to all- I guess it's a good lesson to us all to look..."
    - Robert Beasley
  • "Patsy, Emily and Jake. I am so heartbroken for you all, and..."
    - Barbara Giles
Death Notice

BANFIELD, Mark Steven:
On June 4, 2019, aged 56 years. Loved soulmate and best friend of Patsy for 35 years, adored Daddy and best friend of Emily, Jake, and Frankie, Grandmaster of Brix, loved son of the late Joan, brother of the late Phil, and an adored brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to so many.
The loss of a true legend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mental Health Foundation of NZ would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, June 13, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.