BANFIELD, Mark Steven:
On June 4, 2019, aged 56 years. Loved soulmate and best friend of Patsy for 35 years, adored Daddy and best friend of Emily, Jake, and Frankie, Grandmaster of Brix, loved son of the late Joan, brother of the late Phil, and an adored brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to so many.
The loss of a true legend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Mental Health Foundation of NZ would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Mark's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, June 13, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 8, 2019