Marjory PECK

Guest Book
  • "Sincere sympathy to all the family"
    - Christine and Ron Bailey
  • "to Marjory's family. My sincere sympathy in the loss of..."
    - Klasina Holmes
Service Information
Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
036897065
Death Notice

PECK, Marjory Josephine:
Peacefully after a sudden illness at Timaru Hospital, on May 31, 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved and devoted daughter of the late Lawrence and Gwendoline Peck. Beloved sister of the late Charlie Peck, Norman Peck and Gwen Senior. Beloved sister in-law of Valerie Peck, Beverly Peck and the late Errol Senior. Much loved and cherished Aunt of Carola, Murray, Linda, Matthew, Tony, Kerri and Wendi, Mark and Ronald. Loving Great-Aunt to all her great-nieces and nephews.
"Rest In peace dear Auntie you will be sadly missed"
A service to celebrate Marjory's life will be held at Aoraki Waimate Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society - South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Peck Family, c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
logo
Published in The Press on June 3, 2019
