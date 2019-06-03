PECK, Marjory Josephine:
Peacefully after a sudden illness at Timaru Hospital, on May 31, 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved and devoted daughter of the late Lawrence and Gwendoline Peck. Beloved sister of the late Charlie Peck, Norman Peck and Gwen Senior. Beloved sister in-law of Valerie Peck, Beverly Peck and the late Errol Senior. Much loved and cherished Aunt of Carola, Murray, Linda, Matthew, Tony, Kerri and Wendi, Mark and Ronald. Loving Great-Aunt to all her great-nieces and nephews.
"Rest In peace dear Auntie you will be sadly missed"
A service to celebrate Marjory's life will be held at Aoraki Waimate Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society - South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Peck Family, c/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in The Press on June 3, 2019