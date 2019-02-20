WHITEHEAD,
Marjorie Ann (Ann):
(formerly of Port Elizabeth, South Africa) On February 18, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Victoria and James McGuckin, devoted and loved 'Gannie' of Will, and Hamish. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of St John Ambulance and the Emergency staff of Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ann Whitehead, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 9545. At Ann's request a private cremation will take place.
Published in The Press on Feb. 20, 2019