STOCKDALE, Marjorie:
To my dear mum and special nana, who passed away one year ago today.
I lost a mum with heart of gold,
How much I miss her can never be told,
She was a mother so very rare,
Content in her home and always there.
On earth she toiled,
In Heaven she rests,
God bless you mum,
You were one of the best.
Your loving family - Chris, Neville, Mel, Tom, Levi and Lola.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2019