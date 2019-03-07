Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Marjorie Beatrice:

On March 5, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness, aged 94. Marjorie went home to be with her Lord and Saviour. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil, loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm and Kerry, Gerald (Gerry) and Aya, and loved and loving grandma of Grace, Hayley, Caleb, Katie, Ben, and Joshua.

Psalm 73:26

"My flesh and my heart faileth, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever."

No flowers please. The funeral service will be held in the Waikari War Memorial Hall, 99 Princes Street, Waikari, on Monday, March 11 at 1.30pm, followed by refreshments. Private interment thereafter.







