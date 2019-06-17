GLANVILLE,
Marjorie Louisa:
On Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St Allisa Lifecare, Christchurch, aged 101 years. Ever loving wife and mother of the late Barclay and the late Michael. Special thankyou to Dr John Musgrove for his kindness and support over the years. Latterly thank you to Dr Skiba and all at the Mansfield Practice, Mr GM Robertson and Dr D Murchison and my wide circle of friends.
Thanks to God for all
you have done for me.
Messages may be addressed to the Glanville family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral Service to Celebrate Marjorie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Thursday, June 20, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from June 17 to June 19, 2019