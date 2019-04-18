Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Marjorie Gay (Marj):

Passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. Loved wife and soulmate of the late Denis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rhonda and Leigh, and Tena and Aaron. Dearly loved grandma of Jazmyn, Alexander (AJ), and Caleb. Loved sister of Ian, and Marilyn. A loved aunt and great-aunt of her many nieces and nephews.

"We'll miss you Moo Moo"

Messages to the family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Marj is now resting at home for anyone who wishes to pay their respects. A celebration of Marj's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, April 22, at 3.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.







CLEALL,Marjorie Gay (Marj):Passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. Loved wife and soulmate of the late Denis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rhonda and Leigh, and Tena and Aaron. Dearly loved grandma of Jazmyn, Alexander (AJ), and Caleb. Loved sister of Ian, and Marilyn. A loved aunt and great-aunt of her many nieces and nephews."We'll miss you Moo Moo"Messages to the family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Marj is now resting at home for anyone who wishes to pay their respects. A celebration of Marj's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, April 22, at 3.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers