CLEALL,
Marjorie Gay (Marj):
Passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 15, 2019. Loved wife and soulmate of the late Denis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rhonda and Leigh, and Tena and Aaron. Dearly loved grandma of Jazmyn, Alexander (AJ), and Caleb. Loved sister of Ian, and Marilyn. A loved aunt and great-aunt of her many nieces and nephews.
"We'll miss you Moo Moo"
Messages to the family c/o PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. Marj is now resting at home for anyone who wishes to pay their respects. A celebration of Marj's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, April 22, at 3.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019