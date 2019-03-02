|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie BURGESS.
BURGESS,
Marjorie Kathleen:
Peacefully at Remuera Rise Residential Care in Auckland, on Thursday, February 28, 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of Graham (deceased). Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Anthony and Diana and Dianne and Dale. Loved nana of Christopher and Lisa and Tim and Laura, and her great grandchildren Boston, Millen, Kaia and Finn. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend. A private cremation service will be held in Auckland for family. At a later date, there will be a memorial service in Christchurch to celebrate Marjorie's life; details to be advised in the Press. Messages to PO Box 87-453, Meadowbank, Auckland.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2019