ROSS, Marion Brenda:
On March 30, 2019, peacefully at Tuarangi Home, Ashburton, aged 83 years. Loved wife and soulmate of Jack for 60 years. Cherished mother of David, Gavin and Janet (Hogan). Loved mother-in-law of Marilyn, Sarah and Jeremy. Special Grandma of her nine grandchildren and their partners, and one great-granddaughter. Messages to 135 Gleniti Rd, Timaru 7910. A celebration of Marion's life will be held at St David's Church, Allens Road, Ashburton on Thursday, April 4, commencing at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Apr. 1, 2019