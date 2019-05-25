Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion RICHARDSON. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Marion Elizabeth

(neé Oxenbridge):

On May 18, 2019, at Cashmere View Hospital. Marion was always caring, generous and welcoming to her family and friends, and took great joy in both. She was a loving wife to Oscar, a kind and always loving mother and mother-in-law of Leigh and Jackie, Linda and Neil; Dean and Trudy. She took great pride and delight in her grandchildren Scott, Blake and Ruth, Memphis, Ben and Sofia, Laura and Aidan, and her great-grandchildren Arlo and Freya. She was the daughter of Eleanor and Edward Oxenbridge, younger sister of June and Peter, and very dear friend of Ron.



"Thank you, Mum, for your great love, kindness and support, and for your cheerfulness throughout.

Safe travels"

Sincere thanks to all staff at Cashmere View Hospital for their kindness, compassion and expertise. Messages may be addressed to the Richardson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In accordance with Marion's wishes, she was farewelled by her family at a private service.







Published in The Press on May 25, 2019

