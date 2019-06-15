MERRIN, Marion:

Passed away 2 years ago June 13, 2017.

The gates of memory never close,

We will miss you more than anyone knows.

Just as you are, you will always be,

A treasured part of our family.

For those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day.

We miss you heaps, dearly loved wife of Russell, loved mother of Tony and Sue, Gary and Janette, Chris, and the late Rachel, grandmother of Nicole and Jack, Laura, Justin, Thomas and Josh, Maddison and James, and great-grandmother of Isaac and Mahalia.





