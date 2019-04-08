Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Sadly passed away on April 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, in her 85th year, dearly loved wife of the late Graeme, most precious and dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Stephen and Sue, David and Julie, Denise and Robin Illingworth, wonderful cherished gran and friend of Daniel and Kelly, Mark and Gina, Jason and Nicole, Laura and Ben, Caity and Andy; Michael and Emma, Lisa and Tadgh, Robert and Melissa; Hayden and Sarah, James, Marcus and Noemi; adored great-gran of her 16 great-grandchildren.

"Rest in peace wonderful lady"





To plant a garden is

To believe in the future.



Messages to Dalley Family, PO Box 11, Oxford 7430. Sincere thanks to the Oxford Medical team and the wonderful nursing staff of the Oxford Hospital for their care and support of Marion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Oxford Hospital Comfort Fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service of Remembrance and Farewell to Marion will be held in the Oxford Town Hall, Main Street, Oxford, on Wednesday, April 10, at 11.00am, thereafter private interment.







