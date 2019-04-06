ALLEN, Marion Montrose:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion ALLEN.
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dan. Loved and loving mum of Janet, Kathryn, Gregory, Richard, and Maree. A much loved Nana of Natalie, Gabrielle, Selina, Hannah, Julianna, Lisa, and Kenta, and her eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Will be sadly missed by all of her extended family and many friends. Messages for the Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Donations to The Salvation Army would be appreciated and may be made at the service.
"Finally reunited with Dan after 20 years apart"
A Celebration of Marion's life will be held at The Salvation Army, 23 Manurere Street, Hei Hei, on Tuesday, April 9, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 6, 2019