MacRAE,
Marilyn June (nee Henry):
30.9.1943 - 17.2.2019
Passed away at Hastings Hospital on February 17, 2019. Aged 75 years. Loved wife of Ian. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Hamish and Sarah, and Angus. Loved and adored grandmother of Caitlin and Alex. A service for Marilyn will be held at the Napier War Memorial and Conference Centre, Marine Parade, Napier, on Friday, February 22, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in Marilyn's memory to the HB Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A tribute to Marilyn or messages to her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in The Press on Feb. 19, 2019