O'SULLIVAN-BROWN,
Marie Therese:
Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. Aged 86 years. Devoted wife of the late Ian, only daughter of the late Molly and Jack O'Sullivan, sister to John. Messages and tributes can be placed in Marie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mother Aubert Home Of Compassion Trust Board would be very much appreciated and can be left at the service. The Funeral Mass will be held in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel of the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hill St, Wellington, on Friday, April 5, at 1.30pm. Marie will be buried at the Christchurch Memorial Cemetery, Corner of Cypress Street and Ruru Road, Bromley, Christchurch, on Monday, April 8, at 11.30am.
Published in The Press on Apr. 3, 2019