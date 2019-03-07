McKENZIE, Marie (Lynne):
Suddenly and peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019; aged 78. Loved wife and best friend of Ray, and loved mum of Brad (South Hillend – Church of the Dolls). Loved daughter of Melvie and Evelyn Kinaston (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Janet (dec) and Ken Harliwich (Roxburgh), Telford (dec) and Pat (Palmerston), Morna and Morris Smith (Riversdale), Kerry and June (dec) (Nelson), Graeme (Butch) (dec) and Judith (Gore), Brian (Snow) and Nola (California). Also loved daughter-in-law of Margaret (Peggy) and Arthur (dec) McKenzie (Clinton), loved sister-in-law of Margaret and Sandy (dec) Jackson (Mosgiel), Colin and Elaine (Clinton), Elaine and Les Coghlan (Balclutha). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Lynne will be held in the Winton Presbyterian Church, on Monday, March 11, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 81 South Hillend Road, RD 3, Winton 9783.
Published in The Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019