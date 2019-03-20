LENTJES, Marie Patricia
(nee Godsell):
Peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital on March 15, 2019. Loved wife of the late Tony. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Linda, Wanda, John and Anita, Garry and Susan. Loved nana of James, Sam, and Georgia; Rebecca, and Therese; Ben, and Max; William, Molly, and Annie. Special thanks to the staff of Hoon Hay Dementia Care and Cashmere View for their loving care. The Funeral Mass for Marie will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 154 High Street, Leeston, on Friday, March 22, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 20, 2019