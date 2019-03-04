LANDIS, Marie Anne
(formerly Sutherland):
On March 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Loved daughter of the late William and Eileen Sutherland. Loved sister of Margaret Sutherland, Pauline Devine, Kaye Rooney, Bill, and John Sutherland, and their partners. A loving aunt and great-aunt. Special thanks to Nazareth House for their wonderful care of Marie. Messages may be addressed to the Landis family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Nazareth House would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/malandis0303 or at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Nazareth House Chapel, 222 Brougham Street, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.00am. (Limited car parking avaialble).
Published in The Press from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019