FLEMING,
Marie Alison (nee Loader):
With sadness we announce the death of Marie at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, May 27, 2019, aged 85 years. Loved wife of Don. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Andy and Ann; Janine and Rob; Graham and Rose. Loved Grandma of Sam, Sophie, James and Anita, Caitlyn, Michelle and Mate, Melissa and Roly, and Great-Grandma to Saskia, Ellie, and Hattie.
Rest peacefully, lovely lady
At Marie's request a gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on June 1, 2019