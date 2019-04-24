Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel 467 Wairakei Rd Christchurch , Canterbury 033599018 Death Notice



(nee Macdonald):

On April 23, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, aged 64 years. Much loved wife and friend of Andrew, devoted and beloved mother of David, Stephen, and Jeremy, dedicated daughter of the late Clare and Bob Macdonald (Westport), wonderful sister, sister-in-law and friend of Paul and Lynda Macdonald, Marie and Lloyd Moore, Anthony and Sherril Macdonald, wonderful caring aunt of her many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces, loved daughter-in-law of Elaine and the late Joe Ecker (Adelaide) and loved sister-in-law of Saan Ecker. Andrew and the family acknowledge and thank the wonderful health professionals who have supported Marian during her journey. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Marian Ecker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Champion Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the service. You are welcome to bring a flower for Marian and wear colourful clothes. A Service to celebrate Marian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, May 1, at 10.00am, followed by interment in Belfast Cemetery.







ECKER, Marian Patricia(nee Macdonald):On April 23, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, aged 64 years. Much loved wife and friend of Andrew, devoted and beloved mother of David, Stephen, and Jeremy, dedicated daughter of the late Clare and Bob Macdonald (Westport), wonderful sister, sister-in-law and friend of Paul and Lynda Macdonald, Marie and Lloyd Moore, Anthony and Sherril Macdonald, wonderful caring aunt of her many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces, loved daughter-in-law of Elaine and the late Joe Ecker (Adelaide) and loved sister-in-law of Saan Ecker. Andrew and the family acknowledge and thank the wonderful health professionals who have supported Marian during her journey. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Marian Ecker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Champion Centre would be appreciated and may be made at the service. You are welcome to bring a flower for Marian and wear colourful clothes. A Service to celebrate Marian's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, May 1, at 10.00am, followed by interment in Belfast Cemetery. Published in The Press on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers