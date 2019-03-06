Maria VISCH-VAN RIJNBACH

VISCH-van RIJNBACH,
Maria Jantje Mercia (Riet):
On March 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lammert (Max), loved mother of Clarisse, and Julian. Loved sister of Jan, Hermann, Tanneke, Heleen, and Dick. A funeral service will be held in our Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 4.00pm.

Published in The Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019
