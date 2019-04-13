VAN EKERIS,
Maria Elizabeth Theresia:
On April 11, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Marinus (Rinus), loved mother of the late Lydia, and Liz and a loved oma of Jacqueline, Robyn and Martin. Adored great-oma of Bradley, Holly, Madison, Libby, Chloe, Caitlin, and Meghan, and a dearly loved sister of Tina. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Van Ekeris family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, April 18, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2019