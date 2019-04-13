Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Maria Elizabeth Theresia:

On April 11, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Marinus (Rinus), loved mother of the late Lydia, and Liz and a loved oma of Jacqueline, Robyn and Martin. Adored great-oma of Bradley, Holly, Madison, Libby, Chloe, Caitlin, and Meghan, and a dearly loved sister of Tina. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Van Ekeris family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, April 18, at 1.30pm.







