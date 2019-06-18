PINER,

Maria (nee Zampese):

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Dixon House Rest Home, Greymouth. Loved wife of Brian, cherished mother of Debra, Vicki and Tracy, and mother-in-law of Jason, Colin and Graham, and very much loved nana to Matthew, Catarina and Antonia. Loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Loved daughter of the late Marco and Giovanna Zampese. Loved sister of the late Caterina, the late Angelo and the late Antonio, and loved sister to Marco Zampese. In her 85th year.

"Rest in peace"

Messages to 5 Russell Terrace, Greymouth. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Maria at St Patrick's Catholic Church, High Street, Greymouth, on Friday, June 21 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation. Maria's Rosary will take place at St Patrick's on Thursday, June 20 at 6.00pm.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth



