WEIR,
Margaret Wright Ford:
On May 21, 2019, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of Alec for 59 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gordon (deceased), Alex and Sarah, Brian and Pamela, Stuart and Megan, adored nana of James, Charlotte; Callum, Keiran; Jaden, Hunter, and Eden, loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Margaret (Scotland), Hugh (deceased) and Nessie (Scotland), Peter and Isobel (deceased), Billy (deceased) and Helen, and loved by her many nieces and nephews in New Zealand, Scotland, England, and Isle of Man. Special thanks to Dr Mark Cohen and the staff of Ilam Medical Centre, Ward 28 Christchurch Hospital, and Ilam Lifecare Hospital for their care and support of Margaret and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Weir c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated. At Margaret's request, a Private Funeral will be held.
Published in The Press on May 24, 2019