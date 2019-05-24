Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Margaret Wright Ford:

On May 21, 2019, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of Alec for 59 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gordon (deceased), Alex and Sarah, Brian and Pamela, Stuart and Megan, adored nana of James, Charlotte; Callum, Keiran; Jaden, Hunter, and Eden, loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Margaret (Scotland), Hugh (deceased) and Nessie (Scotland), Peter and Isobel (deceased), Billy (deceased) and Helen, and loved by her many nieces and nephews in New Zealand, Scotland, England, and Isle of Man. Special thanks to Dr Mark Cohen and the staff of Ilam Medical Centre, Ward 28 Christchurch Hospital, and Ilam Lifecare Hospital for their care and support of Margaret and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Weir c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated. At Margaret's request, a Private Funeral will be held.







WEIR,Margaret Wright Ford:On May 21, 2019, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of Alec for 59 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Gordon (deceased), Alex and Sarah, Brian and Pamela, Stuart and Megan, adored nana of James, Charlotte; Callum, Keiran; Jaden, Hunter, and Eden, loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Margaret (Scotland), Hugh (deceased) and Nessie (Scotland), Peter and Isobel (deceased), Billy (deceased) and Helen, and loved by her many nieces and nephews in New Zealand, Scotland, England, and Isle of Man. Special thanks to Dr Mark Cohen and the staff of Ilam Medical Centre, Ward 28 Christchurch Hospital, and Ilam Lifecare Hospital for their care and support of Margaret and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Weir c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated. At Margaret's request, a Private Funeral will be held. Published in The Press on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers