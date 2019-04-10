Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Peacefully at Burwood Hospital on April 9, 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Les, treasured mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Pip, Beverley and Tony (deceased), Murray and Jennifer, Carole and Richard, adored nana of Jonathan and Yuen, Adam and Rachel; Layton and Charmaine, Olivia and Adam, and great-grandmother of Eleanor, Georgina, Dominic; and Alex. The family wish to acknowledge the outstanding care extended to Peggy by the staff of Ward C2 Burwood Hospital, and also the staff at Kauri Lodge Rest Home. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Margaret Ward, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. The Service to remember Peggy's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Friday, April 12, at 11.30am.







Published in The Press on Apr. 10, 2019

