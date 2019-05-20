TOZER,
Margaret Patricia (Marg):
On May 16, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lawrence, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and the late Jane, Garry, Barbara and the late Michael, Melvyn, Valerie and Jeffrey, and Cheryl and the late Kevin. A loved nana of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, and a loved sister to June. Messages for Margaret Tozer's family can be addressed c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Marg's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Christchurch, on Wednesday, May 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2019